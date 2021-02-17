EPA begins hazardous waste cleanup at former Metal Processing Inc. site in Milwaukee

CHICAGO (Feb. 17, 2021) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began a hazardous waste cleanup at the former Metals Processing Inc. site at 3257 North 32nd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. EPA anticipates the cleanup will be completed this spring.

In February 2020, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources requested EPA’s assistance to remove lead and chromium in drums, vats, tanks and other containers from the building for proper disposal. Toxic vapors from spills and leaks of hazardous substances onto floors and other surfaces at the plant pose an inhalation risk.

To learn more, visit: https://response.epa.gov/MetalsProcessingIncSite .

###