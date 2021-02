Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 18:34 Hits: 2

A subtype of asthma in adults may cause higher susceptibility to influenza and could result in dangerous flu mutations. Animal studies have found that paucigranulocytic asthma (PGA) - a non-allergic form of the condition - allows the flu virus to flourish in greater numbers in sufferers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210216133422.htm