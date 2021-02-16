The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Perceiving predators: Understanding how plants 'sense' herbivore attack

Plants are known to possess solid immune response mechanisms. One such response is 'sensing' attack by herbivorous animals. Researchers discuss 'elicitors' -- the molecules that initiate plant defense mechanisms against herbivore attack. He highlights the major types of elicitors and the underlying cellular signaling, and states that this could spur research on organic farming practices that could prevent the use of harmful pesticides.

