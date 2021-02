Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 16:18 Hits: 1

A new brain-and-behavior study clarifies how the 'anomalous-is-bad' stereotype manifests, and implicates a brain region called the amygdala as one of the likely mediators of this stereotype.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210212111851.htm