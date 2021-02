Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 14:41 Hits: 2

A novel computer algorithm, or set of rules, that accurately predicts the orbits of planets in the solar system could be adapted to better predict and control the behavior of the plasma that fuels fusion facilities designed to harvest on Earth the fusion energy that powers the sun and stars.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210212094120.htm