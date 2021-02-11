The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Artificial emotional intelligence: a safer, smarter future with 5G and emotion recognition

The combination of new 5G communication technologies with AI-based systems are ushering in a 'smart generation' of vehicles, drones, and even entire cities. Now, researchers take things one step further by introducing a 5G-assisted emotion detection system that uses wireless signals and body movement. In their latest publication, they outline its working principle, application prospects, and potential security threats, highlighting the need for a robust, impregnable AI algorithm to drive it.

