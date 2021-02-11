Origami-inspired antenna technology for use in small satellites

Articles

Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021

Scientists have revealed a novel antenna design for use in CubeSat nanosatellites using state-of-the-art communications systems like 6G communications. Using theoretical knowledge based on origami theory, mechanical dynamics, and antenna array principles, the researchers built a small, lightweight, and reconfigurable antenna for CubeSat depending on operational mode selected. This could potentially mark the beginning of a new era in satellite communications.

