How do our memories take shape?

Thursday, 11 February 2021

Your brain is constantly evaluating which aspects of your experiences to either remember for later, ignore, or forget. Researchers have developed a new approach for studying these aspects of memory, by creating a computer program that turns sequences of events from a video into unique geometric shapes, which can be compared to the shapes of how people recounted the events. The study provides insight into how experiences are committed to memory and recounted to others.

