Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 19:42 Hits: 1

Ebola is so pernicious because it pulls a fast one on the body, disguising itself as a dying cell. A study identifies a pathway that all filoviruses use to gain entry into our cells -- and shows how they can be stopped in their tracks by at least one FDA-approved drug.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210211144244.htm