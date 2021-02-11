The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Facts on the ground: How microplastics in the soil contribute to environmental pollution

Plastic is a major threat to the environment. Of particular ecological risk is its manifestation as microplastics (<5 mm in size) in the agricultural environment. Scientists addressed this issue in a recent study, looking into the levels, shapes, and sizes of microplastics in Korean agricultural soils. They reported new insights on the agricultural sources of microplastics, contributing to a better understanding on their role in environmental pollution.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210211171119.htm

