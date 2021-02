Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 00:53 Hits: 2

Researchers analyzed data from the UK Biobank of 500,000 people aged 58 years on average, and found that people with higher than normal blood sugar levels were 42% more likely to experience cognitive decline over an average of four years, and were 54% more likely to develop vascular dementia over an average of eight years (although absolute rates of both cognitive decline and dementia were low).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210211195335.htm