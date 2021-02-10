Novel protein could reverse severe muscle wasting in disease, aging and trauma

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 22:01 Hits: 1

Muscle stem cells drive the tissue's growth and repair after such injuries. But growing these cells in the lab and using them to therapeutically replace damaged muscle has been frustratingly difficult. Researchers have discovered a factor that triggers these muscle stem cells to proliferate and heal. In a mouse model of severe muscle damage, injections of this naturally occurring protein led to the complete regeneration of muscle and the return of normal movement after severe muscle trauma.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210210170145.htm