Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 16:38 Hits: 1

Researchers studying the effectiveness of different types of face masks have found that in order to provide the best protection against COVID-19, the fit of a mask is as important, or more important, than the material it is made of.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210211113856.htm