Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021

Masks help protect the people wearing them from getting or spreading SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, but now researchers have added evidence for yet another potential benefit for wearers: The humidity created inside the mask may help combat respiratory diseases such as COVID-19.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210212193224.htm