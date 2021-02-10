'Handy pen' lights up when exposed to nerve gas or spoiled food vapors

Articles

Exposure to some odorless, colorless and tasteless gases, such as nerve agents, can be toxic or even lethal. And having the ability to detect other types of vapors could save people from eating spoiled or rotten food. Easy-to-use portable devices could, therefore, go a long way toward protecting the public. Now researchers have created a pen-like sensor that changes color when exposed to harmful gases.

