Depressed moms who breastfeed boost babies' mood, neuroprotection and mutual touch

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 14:12 Hits: 1

Feeding method and affectionate touch patterns in depressed and non-depressed mothers and babies as well as infant's EEG activity showed that mother-infant affectionate touch differed as a function of mood and feeding method (breastfeeding and bottle-feeding). Infants in the depressed and bottle-fed group reduced touch toward their mothers while breastfeeding had a positive effect on both mother and baby. Infants of depressed and breastfeeding mothers showed neither behavioral nor brain development dysregulation previously found in infants of depressed mothers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210210091209.htm