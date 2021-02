Articles

Mini-Neptunes and super-Earths up to four times the size of our own are the most common exoplanets orbiting stars beyond our solar system. Until now, super-Earths were thought to be the rocky cores of mini-Neptunes whose gassy atmospheres were blown away. Astronomers show that some of these exoplanets never had gaseous atmospheres to begin with, shedding new light on their mysterious origins.

