The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

School closures may not reduce coronavirus deaths as much as expected

Category: Environment Hits: 3

School closures, the loss of public spaces, and having to work remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic have caused major disruptions in people's lives all over the world. After running thousands of simulations of the pandemic response in New York City with variations in social distancing behavior, researchers suggest a reduction in fatal coronavirus cases can be achieved without the need for so much social disruption.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210209113905.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version