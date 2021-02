Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 17:10 Hits: 3

Researchers report an underlying cause of COVID brain: the presence of inflammatory molecules in the liquid surrounding the brain and spinal cord (called the cerebrospinal fluid). The findings suggest that anti-inflammatory drugs, such as steroids, may be useful for treating the condition, but more research is needed.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210209121044.htm