Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 01:41 Hits: 5

Adult female giraffes who spend time in larger groups with other females live longer than less sociable individuals. The effects of sociability on survival outweigh other factors such as environment or human presence, a study of giraffes in Tanzania has shown.

