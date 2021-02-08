EPA settles with Emerald Kalama Chemical, LLC over hazardous waste handling, storage violations

News Releases from Region 10

Facility agrees to modify practice and pay penalty to settle alleged violations

Seattle - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has settled with Emerald Kalama Chemical, LLC for alleged hazardous waste storage and handling violations at their Kalama, Washington facility. Emerald Kalama Chemical has agreed to pay a $121,478 penalty as part of the agreement.



During the visits, inspectors found multiple violations of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) and Washington’s EPA-approved Dangerous Waste program. These violations related to the storage and handling of hazardous wastes containing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and the emissions standards applicable to storage containers and equipment.

Emerald Kalama Chemical shares the airshed with the town of Kalama (home to over 2,000 residents) in Cowlitz County, Washington. Failure to manage these wastes appropriately can lead to emissions of VOCs and hazardous air pollutants to nearby communities.

RCRA gives EPA the authority to control hazardous waste from the "cradle-to-grave." This includes the generation, transportation, treatment, storage, and disposal of hazardous wastes containing VOCs. The Department of Ecology administers RCRA within Washington State via its Dangerous Waste program. EPA has the authority to enforce Washington’s Dangerous Waste program.

For more on EPA’s National Compliance Initiative, please see the following link:

https://www.epa.gov/enforcement/national-compliance-initiative-reducing-hazardous-air-toxic-emissions-hazardous-waste

