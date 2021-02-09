New factor in the carbon cycle of the Southern Ocean identified

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021

The Southern Ocean is one of the key regions for understanding the climate system. The photosynthesis-performing plankton there contribute significantly to controlling the CO2 concentration in the atmosphere. But which factors favor or limit plankton growth? Researchers have now published a study showing for the first time that, in addition to the micronutrient iron, manganese can play an important role. Among other things, the results have implications for understanding ice ages in the past.

