Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 22:31 Hits: 6

In a pandemic, delayed reactions and a decentralized approach by the authorities at the start of a follow-up wave can lead to longer-lasting, more severe and more fatal consequences, a new study has found. Researchers compared the influenza pandemic of 1918 and 1919 in the Canton of Bern with the coronavirus pandemic of 2020.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210208173100.htm