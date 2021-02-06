We're more like primitive fishes than once believed, new research shows

Articles

Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021

Lungs and limbs have been thought of as key innovations that came with the vertebrate transition from water to land. But in fact, the genetic basis of air-breathing and limb movement was already established in our fish ancestor 50 million years earlier, according to a recent genome mapping of primitive fish. The new study changes our understanding of a key milestone in our own evolutionary history.

