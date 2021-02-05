The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Energy harvesting: Printed thermoelectric generators for power generation

Thermoelectric generators, TEGs for short, convert ambient heat into electrical power. They enable maintenance-free, environmentally friendly, and autonomous power supply of the continuously growing number of sensors and devices for the Internet of Things (IoT) and recovery of waste heat. Scientists have now developed three-dimensional component architectures based on novel, printable thermoelectric materials.

