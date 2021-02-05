Breakthrough in quantum photonics promises a new era in optical circuits

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 20:01 Hits: 3

Researchers have shown that single photons can be emitted in a uniform way from quantum dots arranged in a precise pattern. The team has used such methods to create single-quantum dots, with their remarkable single-photon emission characteristics. It is expected that the ability to precisely align uniformly-emitting quantum dots will enable the production of optical circuits, potentially leading to novel advancements in quantum computing and communications technologies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210205150132.htm