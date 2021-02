Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 21:47 Hits: 7

Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee on Friday put forward a sweeping green energy bill that would extend several clean energy tax credits, expand electric vehicle tax credits and set the stage for putting a price on greenhouse gas...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/537586-democrats-reintroduce-green-energy-tax-package