Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 00:25 Hits: 3

The report demonstrates a new method to control the flow of light of nanolight. Optical manipulation on the nanoscale, or nanophotonics, has become a critical area of interest as researchers seek ways to meet the increasing demand for technologies that go well beyond what is possible with conventional photonics and electronics.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210204192549.htm