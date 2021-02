Articles

A Russian court has ordered a mining company involved in a massive Arctic fuel spill last year to pay approximately $1.96 billion in compensation. Bloomberg reported Friday that the court sided with Russia’s ecological watchdog agency, the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/537543-russian-court-order-mining-giant-to-pay-nearly-2-billion-for-arctic