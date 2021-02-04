The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Dynamic 3D printing process features a light-driven twist

The speed of light has come to 3D printing. Engineers have developed a new method that uses light to improve 3D printing speed and precision while also, in combination with a high-precision robot arm, providing the freedom to move, rotate or dilate each layer as the structure is being built. The method introduces the 'on-the-fly' ability to manipulate the original design layer by layer and pivot the printing direction without recreating the model.

