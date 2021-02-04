Research could lead to injectable gels that release medicines over time

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 19:40 Hits: 2

The researchers dissolved polymers and nanoparticles in water, and comingled them at room temperature to solidify a Jello-like substance that - unlike its kitchen counterpart -- did not liquify at higher heat, such as in the body. The technique kept in balance two thermodynamic concepts- enthalpy, which measures energy added to or subtracted from a material, and entropy, which describes how energy changes make a material more or less orderly at the molecular level.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210204144053.htm