Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 19:40 Hits: 4

Social interaction may help reverse food and cigarette cravings triggered by being in social isolation, a study in rats has found. The study used an animal model of drug addiction to show that a return to social interaction gives the same result as living in a rich, stimulating environment in reducing cravings for both sugar and nicotine rewards.

