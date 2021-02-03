Nanotech plastic packaging could leach silver into some types of foods and beverages

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 19:45 Hits: 4

Antimicrobial packaging is being developed to extend the shelf life and safety of foods and beverages. However, there is concern about the transfer of potentially harmful materials, such as silver nanoparticles, from these types of containers to consumables. Now, researchers illustrate that silver embedded in an antimicrobial plastic can leave the material and form nanoparticles in foods and beverages, particularly in sweet and sugary ones.

