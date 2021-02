Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 14:47 Hits: 4

Four environmental groups launched a legal challenge this week calling for the review of a federal permit for a long-closed oil refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands.The Limetree Bay refinery shut down in 2012 after a series of oil spills and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/537024-environmental-groups-sue-over-federal-permit-for-virgin-islands