Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 13:54 Hits: 0

A new technology is aimed at modernizing the optical digital storage technology. This advancement allows for more data to be stored and for that data to be read at a quicker rate. Rather than using the traditional dots and dashes as commonly used in these technologies, the innovators encode information in the angular position of tiny antennas, allowing them to store more data per unit area.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210202085448.htm