Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 16:38 Hits: 1

Residential gardens are a poor substitute for native bushland and increasing urbanization is a growing threat when it comes to bees, research has found. The research looked at bee visits to flowers, which form pollination networks across different native bushland and home garden habitats.

