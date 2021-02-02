The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Why food sticks to nonstick frying pans

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Foods will sometimes get stuck to a heated surface, even if oil or a nonstick frying pan is used. Scientists have investigated the fluid properties of oil on a flat surface and their work shows convection may be to blame. When the pan is heated from below, a temperature gradient is established in the oil film, as well as a surface tension gradient. This gradient sets up a type of convection known as thermocapillary convection.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210202113825.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version