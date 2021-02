Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 16:38 Hits: 0

Researchers have given new insights into why people would choose to donate COVID-19 plasma after recovering from the virus, which will be used to support the recruitment of convalescent plasma donors to help treat current COVID-19 patients and support ongoing trials.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210202113858.htm