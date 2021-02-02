The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Deep Vision: Near-infrared imaging and machine learning can identify hidden tumors

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Gastrointestinal stromal tumors are tumors of the digestive tract that grow underneath the mucus layer covering our organs. Because they are deep inside the tissue, these 'submucosal tumors' are difficult to detect and diagnose, even with a biopsy. Now, researchers have developed a novel minimally invasive and accurate method using infrared imaging and machine learning to distinguish between normal tissue and tumor areas. This technique has a strong potential for widespread clinical use.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210202164508.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version