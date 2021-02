Articles

Republicans in both chambers of Congress are taking on a long shot bid to reinvigorate the Keystone XL pipeline after President Biden canceled a key permit for the oil pipeline project last month.Lawmakers, led by Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont...

