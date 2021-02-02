The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Imaging identifies breast cancer patients unlikely to benefit from hormone therapy

Hormone therapy can be very effective for so-called estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer. But it only works for a little more than half of women who receive the treatment. In a small study, researchers found that women whose tumors did not respond to a one-day estrogen challenge did not benefit from hormone therapy. The findings could help doctors choose treatments most likely to help their patients.

