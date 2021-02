Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 16:37 Hits: 2

Exposure to air pollution in childhood is linked to a decline in thinking skills in later life, a study suggests. A greater exposure to air pollution at the very start of life was associated with a detrimental effect on people's cognitive skills up to 60 years later, the research found.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210202113744.htm