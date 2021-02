Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 16:23 Hits: 2

A group representing several automakers including Toyota, Hyundai and Fiat Chrysler is exiting a legal fight over whether California can set its own vehicle emissions standards, the group said Tuesday. The Coalition for Sustainable Automotive...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/536938-automakers-withdraw-from-litigation-over-california-vehicle