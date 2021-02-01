The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Prostate drug associated with lower risk of Parkinson's disease

Taking a particular type of medication to treat enlarged prostate is associated with a reduced risk of developing Parkinson's disease, according to a large observational study by researchers at the University of Iowa, and colleagues in Denmark and China. The findings, published in JAMA Neurology, suggest that terazosin, and similar medications, might have potential to prevent or delay the development of Parkinson's disease.

