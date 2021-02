Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 01:00 Hits: 2

A new study points to both the importance of monsoon rains in maintaining the Upper Colorado River's water supply and the diminishing ability of monsoons to replenish summer streamflow in a warmer future with less snow accumulation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210201200002.htm