Court Strikes Down Trump EPA’s Attack on Science and Health

WASHINGTON – A federal court today struck down an 11th hour Trump Environmental Protection Agency gift to heavily polluting industries that would have severely restricted the use of peer-reviewed science in setting health-based limits on pollution and toxic chemicals.

The following is a statement by Vijay Limaye, a climate and health scientist at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“It took a federal court just days to reject the Trump EPA’s obvious lawbreaking. This is major victory for people’s health. Science matters again, and it will again guide how to best protect people from dangerous pollution and toxic chemicals. And polluters—who backed the Trump EPA’s insidious scheme—have no more excuses than to follow our bedrock environmental laws.”

The Trump EPA published its final “censored science” rule on January 6, 2021. The Environmental Defense Fund, Montana Information Center and Citizens for Clean Energy sued to block its implementation and today, the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana Great Falls Division vacated that rule.

