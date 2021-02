Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 15:15 Hits: 2

A new study overviews a plethora of marine litter monitoring survey data available for different regions of the world ocean, as well as modelling data, in order to determine if microplastic pollution in the ocean is increasing.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210201101520.htm