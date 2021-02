Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 14:11 Hits: 2

Researchers developed a neural network that learns on the job, not just during training. The 'liquid' network varies its equations' parameters, enhancing its ability to analyze time series data. The advance could boost autonomous driving, medical diagnosis, and more.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210128091153.htm