What we see shapes what we hear

People often move their hands up and down to 'highlight' what they are saying. Are such 'beat gestures' important for communication? Researchers created words with an ambiguous stress pattern and asked listeners what they heard (DIScount or disCOUNT?). The beat gestures people saw influenced what they heard, showing that listeners quickly integrate verbal and visual information during speech recognition.

