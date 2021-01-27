The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Pain patients who take opioids can't get in the door at over half of primary care clinics

Category: Environment Hits: 0

People who take opioid medications for chronic pain may have a hard time finding a new primary care clinic that will take them as a patient if they need one, according to a new 'secret shopper' study of hundreds of clinics across the country. Stigma against long-term users of prescription opioids, likely related to the prospect of taking on a patient who might have an opioid use disorder or addiction, appears to play a role.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210127140101.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version